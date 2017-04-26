Summerfest announces JoJo’s Martini Lounge headliners and performance dates
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Wednesday, April 26th the lineup of headliners slated for JoJo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite during Summerfest’s 50th.
Jo Jo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite will feature the following headliners:
- June 28 8:00 pm The Cougars
- June 29 8:00 pm Stetsin & Lace
- June 30 8:00 pm 76 Juliet
- July 1 8:00 pm Spoiled Rotten
- July 2 8:00 pm Rhythm Kings
- July 4 8:00 pm Big Shoes
- July 5 8:00 pm Boogie Men
- July 6 8:00 pm Eddie Butts Band
- July 7 8:00 pm The Toys
- July 8 8:00 pm Love Monkeys
- July 9 8:00 pm Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns
All performers and show times are subject to change.
Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.