× Summerfest announces JoJo’s Martini Lounge headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Wednesday, April 26th the lineup of headliners slated for JoJo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite during Summerfest’s 50th.

Jo Jo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite will feature the following headliners:

June 28 8:00 pm The Cougars

June 29 8:00 pm Stetsin & Lace

June 30 8:00 pm 76 Juliet

July 1 8:00 pm Spoiled Rotten

July 2 8:00 pm Rhythm Kings

July 4 8:00 pm Big Shoes

July 5 8:00 pm Boogie Men

July 6 8:00 pm Eddie Butts Band

July 7 8:00 pm The Toys

July 8 8:00 pm Love Monkeys

July 9 8:00 pm Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns

All performers and show times are subject to change.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.