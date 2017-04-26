Supervisor compares Milwaukee County Jail to “medieval dungeon,” seeks answers in inmate death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County supervisor says prosecutors should investigate whether Sheriff David Clarke had a role in an inmate death at the Milwaukee County Jail last year.

Supervisor Peggy West compares the Milwaukee County Jail to a "medieval dungeon," where prosecutors say inmate Terrill Thomas died after being without water for a week. West wants to know who authorized the water shut off.

"If the sheriff had a role in that, I do believe he is criminally negligent," West said.

Thomas went to jail in April 2016 after firing a gun outside his home -- and then opening fire inside Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. He had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

During this week's inquest into Thomas' death, a Milwaukee County lieutenant said Thomas had been moved to a discipline cell after flooding his first cell.

Prosecutors asked if it was the policy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to cut off water to his new cell. The answer was no.

When FOX6 News asked if the Sheriff's Office had done its own investigation of the incident, and if it had found who was responsible, Sheriff Clarke did not say. Instead the sheriff said this in a statement:

"Supervisor West, who doesn't know that Arizona borders Mexico, apparently also doesn't know why an inquest is being held. It's to find out what happened. She should stop playing politics and take a geography class."

During a 2010 County Board meeting, West infamously said Arizona was "in a way removed from the border" with Mexico. West later got emails calling her "stupid" and making fun of her Hispanic ethnicity.

Gov. Scott Walker said on Wednesday that he is troubled by reports about how prosecutors say Thomas died. But the governor said he will not remove Clarke from office, saying voters should decide his fate.

Clarke is up for re-election next year. Although, he has not said if he is running.