Thames has 1 of Brewers’ 14 hits, hurt in win over Reds

MILWAUKEE — Major League home run leader Eric Thames scored twice before leaving with an injury and Orlando Arcia homered and had three RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Ryan Braun snapped out of a 5-for-22 slump with a two-run double and a single off Reds starter Rookie Davis (0-1) and Jett Bandy had three hits and two RBIs, helping the Brewers win their fourth game overall against the Reds this season.

Thames, who leads the majors with 11 homers, appeared to be favoring his left hamstring as he stretched before the Reds batted in the eighth. Manager Craig Counsell talked with him near first base before the two walked off the field. Jesus Aguilar replaced Thames.

Thames singled, walked and scored twice, extending his Milwaukee franchise record for April to 27.

Wily Peralta (4-1), the only Brewers starter not to get a hit, labored through five-plus innings. He gave up two homers to Scott Schebler and one each to Joey Votto and Adam Duvall. Peralta matched his season high with seven strikeouts, scattered eight hits and walked two.

Davies faced 10 batters in the first and allowed hits to the first five batters. The Brewers scored five runs on a season-high seven hits in an inning, highlighted by Braun’s two-run double and Hernan Perez’s sacrifice fly.

Davis was lifted after Arcia’s two-run homer and Villar’s base hit in the third. Davis allowed eight runs — seven earned — on 11 hits in 2 2-3 innings, the shortest of his three career starts. Reinstated from the disabled list before the game, the right-hander walked one and struck out two in his first appearance since being hit on the right forearm by Pittsburgh’s Jameson Taillon on April 11.