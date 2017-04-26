‘Tis the season for sneezing: 5 things that could actually be making your allergies worse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for sneezing, watery eyes, runny noses and coughing. Allergies have arrived, and Dr. Monica Vasudev, an allergist with Aurora Health Care joins Real Milwaukee with some things that could be making them worse.

So what causes allergies?

The biggest trigger is pollen - tiny grains released into the air by trees, grasses and weeds

The higher the pollen count, the worse the allergies

Watch the local news for the pollen report in spring

What are the differences between allergy and cold symptoms?