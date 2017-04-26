‘Tis the season for sneezing: 5 things that could actually be making your allergies worse

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for sneezing, watery eyes, runny noses and coughing. Allergies have arrived, and Dr. Monica Vasudev, an allergist with Aurora Health Care joins Real Milwaukee with some things that could be making them worse.
So what causes allergies?
- The biggest trigger is pollen - tiny grains released into the air by trees, grasses and weeds
- The higher the pollen count, the worse the allergies
- Watch the local news for the pollen report in spring
What are the differences between allergy and cold symptoms?
- Allergy symptoms can include sneezing, itchy nose or throat, nasal congestions, runny noses and coughing, many of the same symptoms of a cold.
- Other indicators are itchy, watery or red eyes, which is called allergic conjunctivitis.
- Cold symptoms usually build over time, usually don`t last more than 14 days and typically occur in winter months.