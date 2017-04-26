× Portion of US 45 closed due to hazardous materials spill, residents told to take shelter

KENOSHA — US 45 in Kenosha County is closed in both directions between WIS 142 and WIS 11 because of a hazardous materials spill.

Emergency Services are at the scene of a truck accident involving the release of anhydrous ammonia gas.

Residents in the vicinity of Hwy KR and Hwy 45 in the Township of Paris and the Village of Union Grove are requested to shelter in place and close windows for the next 2 hours.

Motorists are being encouraged to monitor 511 and choose an alternate route if appropriate.

