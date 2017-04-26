× Warm up the arms: Disc-golf season kicks off at Dretzka Park on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is opening the disc-golf season at Dretzka Park on Friday, April 28th.

Season passes will be available beginning at noon. A group tee-off will happen at 12:15 p.m. Clinics will be offered throughout the day, ending at 6:00 p.m.

A news release from Milwaukee County Parks says Dretzka’s disc-golf course, the first and largest of Milwaukee County’s courses, is located at the west side of the park at 124th Street and West Bradley Road.

2017 Disc Golf Permit Tags, which may be used at any of Milwaukee County’s five pay-to-play courses, are available for purchase online at countyparks.com search “disc.”

In addition to the course at Dretzka, a permit is required to play disc-golf courses at Brown Deer Park, 7625 N. Range Line Road; Dineen Park, 6600 W. Keefe Ave.; Estabrook Park, 4400 N. Estabrook Drive; and Root River Parkway, at South 84th Street in Greendale. These courses open May 1.

Practice disc golf courses, which may be played free of charge, are located at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Road; Doctors Park, 1870 E. Fox Lane; Kops Park, 3321 N. 86th St.; Wil-O-Way Grant, 207 Lake Drive; and Wil-O-Way Underwood, 10602 Underwood Creek Parkway.