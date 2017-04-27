Bucks hype: Milwaukee County Zoo tweets at Toronto Zoo, “We’re hungry for a win!”

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series Thursday, April 27th. Ahead of the matchup at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the Milwaukee County Zoo had a little fun tweeting at the Toronto Zoo.

The Toronto Zoo tweeted first. Posting a picture of a big cat with the caption, “When you’re ready for lunch…”

When you're ready for lunch… pic.twitter.com/4ANXyb4QY5 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) April 26, 2017

The Milwaukee County Zoo responded with a picture of an equally ferocious animal, but decided to turn up the heat in the caption related to the Milwaukee Bucks — “When you’re ready to feast on the Raptors…”

Your move, Toronto Zoo.