Bucks hype: Milwaukee County Zoo tweets at Toronto Zoo, “We’re hungry for a win!”

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series Thursday, April 27th. Ahead of the matchup at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the Milwaukee County Zoo had a little fun tweeting at the Toronto Zoo.
The Toronto Zoo tweeted first. Posting a picture of a big cat with the caption, “When you’re ready for lunch…”
The Milwaukee County Zoo responded with a picture of an equally ferocious animal, but decided to turn up the heat in the caption related to the Milwaukee Bucks — “When you’re ready to feast on the Raptors…”
Your move, Toronto Zoo.