Can you help? Milwaukee police searching for 2 critically missing children

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating two critically missing children. Seven-year-old Jada Wright and three-year-old Jericho Wright were last seen near 21st and Burleigh around 6 p.m.

Jada Wright is described as 4’0″ tall, 45 pounds, skinny build, with two ponytails in her hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, beige pants, and carrying a “Frozen” book bag.

Jericho Wright is described as 3’0″ tall, 35 pounds, skinny build, with short hair. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket with white stripes, black pants, and orange and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.