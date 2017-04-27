Cedarburg police need your help to identify suspect tied to stolen ID

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg police are asking for your help to identify a suspect they say is tied to a stolen identification.

Officials said through a Wisconsin Crime Network Alert on Thursday, April 27th that the suspect enters the banks in an attempt to cash checks in excess of $1,000 using the stolen identification of a 30-year-old man.

Investigators say the suspect may be working with others — and possibly driving a red Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with tinted windows. They also say it appears there are no security markings on the checks — as if they were photo copied. The check numbers and amounts also appear to be altered.

If you can help police identify this man, you’re encouraged to call 262-375-7620.