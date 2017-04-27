Chris Soules breaks silence after arrest, fatal accident

Chris Soules is speaking out for the first time since his involvement in a fatal car accident.

“My family and I are overwhelmed with this tragedy, but we are sticking together and we’ll get through it,” Soules said in a statement. “Thank you for reaching out.”

The former “Bachelor” star was arrested Monday night, following a crash that occurred near his home in Buchanan County, Iowa.

Soules was driving a 2008 Chevy pickup that collided with a tractor, according to a spokesman with the Iowa State Patrol. The individual driving the tractor was killed.

Soules was charged with a class D felony for leaving the scene of the accident. He posted $10,000 bail and is expected in court next month.

Court documents allege that Soules was in possession of “alcoholic beverages/containers.”

After the accident, Soules’ team issued a statement saying that he was “devastated to learn” that the victim had died.

Soules has since suspended his social media pages.