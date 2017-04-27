× Dairy dispute with Canada: Wisconsin farmers “relieved” over new help

DODGE COUNTY — Two Dodge County dairy farmers tell FOX6 News that Dairy Farmers of America has agreed to buy milk from many of the Wisconsin farms impacted by the ongoing dispute with Canada.

Tony Senn, who owns Swiss Miss Farms near Fox Lake, said he signed a six-month contract last night after DFA sweetened initial offer to farmers.

The deal isn’t as good financially as his contract with Grassland Dairy, which ends May 1, but Senn said it will keep him in business. Many of the 75 impacted farmers have been contemplating dumping their milk or selling cows if they didn’t find a buyer soon.

A spokeswoman for Dairy Farmers of America was not immediately able to provide a number of Wisconsin farmers that it had signed to contracts, or what the terms of the agreements were.

Mark Navis, who owns a dairy farm near Waupun, said the DFA contract would mean $1,500 less per month for him but his business will survive for the six-month contract.

“Compared to where we were a week ago, I’m relieved,” Navis said.

Senn said some farmers near Watertown still had found no buyer for their milk.