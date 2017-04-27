× Driver runs red light near Fond du Lac and Center, slams into Milwaukee police squad

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee police officers sustained minor injuries late Wednesday night, April 26th after their squad car was hit while responding to a call.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Center.

Police say a driver ran a red light — striking a squad car with two officers inside. The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as protocol.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene and was cited for the crash.