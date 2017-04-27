Fans feeling excited, nervous for Bucks vs. Toronto in Game 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Outside the BMO Harris Bradley Center, a pregame pep rally is underway ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the first-round playoff series Thursday, April 27th.

It's do or die time for the Bucks. Win and they head back to Toronto for Game 7 -- lose and their off-season begins.

At the pep rally outside the arena it's a different scene than Game 4. There's no big screen television and temperatures have dropped.

It's been sixteen years since the Bucks have won a first-round series. Fans are expecting a close game.

"Just being able to get through tonight's game and hopefully in a couple nights steal one in Toronto, I would love the opportunity to see Giannis and those guys get a chance at the Cavs," said Kevin Sorby, drove from Chicago for the game.

The pep rally will take place up until the start of the game at 6 p.m.