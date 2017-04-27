× Green Bay Packers make the 29th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY — The first round of the NFL Draft begins at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th. The Green Bay Packers are slotted to make the 29th pick in that first round. They’re among the last to pick among the NFL teams because they went so deep in the playoffs last season.

Rounds two and three of the draft are on Friday. The draft wraps up on Saturday. In all, the Packers are scheduled to make eight picks.

General Manager Ted Thompson has the final say in all draft picks. But Thompson told reporters on Thursday that he always includes Head Coach Mike McCarthy when considering players.