LinkedIn brings in nearly $1 billion for Microsoft

NEW YORK — LinkedIn contributed nearly $1 billion in revenue to Microsoft’s most recent quarter.

Microsoft announced that LinkedIn sales hit $975 million in the first full quarter since the acquisition. The software giant bought LinkedIn for $26 billion last year.

But Microsoft shares slipped in after-hours trading after total revenue came in below expectations.

Microsoft’s cloud businesses continue to perform well — revenue from Azure, its key cloud-computing platform, soared 93%.

Microsoft has heavily invested in cloud services to reposition itself as an industry leader, rivaling businesses like Amazon. Last October, Microsoft’s stock hit a new record for the first time since 1999 after Azure revenue jumped 116%.

“Our results this quarter reflect the trust customers are placing in the Microsoft Cloud,” CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. “From large multinationals to small and medium businesses to nonprofits all over the world, organizations are using Microsoft’s cloud platforms to power their digital transformation.”

However, revenue in the company’s “more personal computing” business fell 7% to $8.8 billion during the most recent quarter, due to lower phone sales. Revenue from the Surface line of tablets and computers continued to disappoint, falling 26%.

Under Nadella, Microsoft has boosted its investments in tools for consumers and businesses. It bought popular email and calendar applications and built a competitor to Slack, a popular workplace chat app.