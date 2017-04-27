Looking for a new dinner dish? A ONE PAN recipe for steak and veggies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's not grilling season just yet, but all you need is one pan to make this meal. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for sheet pan steak and veggies.

Ingredients

2 pounds (1-inch thick) Top Sirloin Steak

2 pounds baby potatoes

3 cups broccoli florets

2 cups cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons, olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Find the complete recipe here Damn Delicious.