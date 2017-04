Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News a school bus carrying children drove through a fence near 36th and Rohr Avenue Thursday afternoon, April 27th. It happened outside Thomas Edison Middle School.

Witnesses say several dozen children were on the bus but the fire department says nobody was hurt.

Students on the bus were transferred to another bus.

