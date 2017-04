× Officials investigate 2 separate fires at vacant building near 38th and Glendale as arson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they responded to a vacant building fire near 38th and Glendale Thursday evening, April 27th.

Officials responded to the exact address on April 16th. They are now investigating the cause to be arson.

No injuries were reported.

