× One lucky player! $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One lucky Wisconsin player is holding a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, April 26 Powerball drawing.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Family Mart at 10501 West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee.

The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 1, 15, 18, 26 and 51 with a Powerball of 26. The Power Play number was 4.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices or by mail.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday, April 29. The estimated jackpot is $113 million ($70.7 million cash).

HOW TO PLAY

Plays cost $2 each

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing