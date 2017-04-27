× Sheboygan Co. Sheriff’s Office at incident described as “extremely fluid”

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has been called to a home in the Town of Lima for an incident that is being described as “extremely fluid.”

Officials say shortly before 2:00 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a 38-year-old woman who informed a dispatcher that she was armed, committed a homicide and was suicidal. The subject then disconnected the phone line.

The Sheriff’s Office dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including SWAT, Negotiator and rescue personnel.

