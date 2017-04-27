× United Hospital System expands its affiliation with Froedtert Health

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s United Hospital System and Froedtert Health have signed a letter of intent to expand their current relationship.

A news release issued on Thursday, April 27th indicates the proposed agreement calls for United Hospital System (United) to expand its affiliation with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and to adopt Froedtert & MCW care quality protocols and best practices. The two organizations also would share an electronic health record system. United would continue to operate as a locally led organization, retain its current health system departments and administrative services, medical group leadership and credentialing.

Catherine Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health, issued the following statement:

“Our two health care systems have had a relationship for many years and we share many similar values. Recent discussions about partnering in an Epic implementation led to conversations about a deeper affiliation that would enhance care quality, coordination and better serve patients.”

Ric Schmidt, president, chief executive officer and general counsel of United Hospital System, issued this statement:

“Our goal in seeking a stronger partnership with Froedtert & MCW is to expand the breadth and depth of health care services available in our community. As the health care landscape continues its dramatic, unpredictable shift, it makes sense to align more closely with an academic medical center partner we already know and trust.”

If approved by both health systems’ boards of directors, the agreement would take effect Oct. 1, 2017.