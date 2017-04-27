MILWAUKEE -- Some call it Adjective Avenue -- and it's a pretty sweet sight. It's a street in Bay View that's covered in signs. Brian Kramp and photojournalist Susanne Barthel recently learning how the sweet spot got its start -- and spread.
“Very eclectic:” Some call it Adjective Avenue, and it’s a pretty sweet sight
-
Atlanta is the land of ‘peach tree’ everything: “75 streets have ‘peach’ in them!”
-
“It’ll tell the truth:” Security cameras to keep watch over south side neighborhood
-
WATCH: Frank Jude Jr. ARRESTED, accused of vandalizing gas station, “tearing up everything in sight”
-
“A lot of crime lately:” Chief Flynn addresses residents during neighborhood meeting in Bay View
-
Embracing Art Deco in Miami Beach
-
-
Powerful winds calm in SE Wisconsin; crews head out to clean up the damage
-
New report shows more than 1,200 Wisconsin bridges are in need of repair
-
36th Annual Bastille Days returns to Cathedral Square Park July 13-16
-
Neiman Marcus is up for sale
-
“A lot of tickets left:” Where will you be watching Sunday’s Packers playoff game? Lambeau? Home? A bar?
-
-
6 Family Dollar stores, 4 in Milwaukee area to close, impacting 50 employees
-
Cedarburg to host annual Winter Festival this weekend — get an early look
-
“Just devastating:” Tip from citizen leads to arrest after fatal hit-and-run near 44th & Oklahoma