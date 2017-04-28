× 2 suspects sought: Over $30,000 worth of cell phones stolen from AT&T store

MOUNT PLEASANT — A search is underway for two suspects accused of robbing an AT&T store in Mount Pleasant Thursday night, April 27th.

Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to the AT&T store on Durand Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two suspects entered the store — and one displayed a handgun to the clerk. Police say the suspects left the store after taking over $30,000 worth of cell phones. They have not been apprehended.

No one was injured during the robbery.

This incident remains under investigation.