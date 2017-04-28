Autopsy on human remains discovered after fire in Jefferson Co. inconclusive

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says results are inconclusive from an autopsy performed on human remains found inside a pole barn that went up in flames in Ixonia. Additional information is now being sought through DNA tests.

A pole barn located on Northside Drive near County Highway P went up in flames around 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24th. Home video captured the fire and response.

Officials confirm they discovered human remains inside. The main house was also burning — and the fires are being investigated as arson.

“He runs upstairs. He’s screaming, “Mommy, mommy, mommy. There’s a fire,” said neighbor Naomi Burgess. “The smoke was getting bigger, covering the air everywhere.”

Burgess told FOX6 News men were moving out belongings the past week. She was told one official served the men with eviction papers last weekend — as they were renters. That official told the neighbors they threatened to burn down the place at that time.

The neighbor said before the fire, someone pulled a large vehicle in front of the driveway to block firefighting efforts — and surrounded the barn with other vehicles.

“It just seems to me it was a premeditated thing. very odd,” Burgess said.