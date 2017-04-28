× Brewers lose 10-8 after Braves rally in final 3 innings

MILWAUKEE — Freddie Freeman’s two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 on Friday night.

Freeman hit his eighth homer off Brewers closer Neftali Feliz (0-3), who was summoned to pitch the ninth in a tie game. Adonis Garcia led off the inning with a double and Freeman hit a 1-1 pitch over the wall in center field.

Jose Ramirez (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth and Jim Johnson worked the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

Atlanta trailed 8-4 after six innings but scored six runs in the final three innings against Milwaukee’s bullpen. The Brewers’ Matt Barnes, who had not allowed a run in 12 1/3 innings this season, gave up three runs in the seventh to spark the Atlanta comeback.

The Braves scored another run in the eighth to tie the score.

Ryan Braun, Orlando Arcia and Domingo Santana all homered for Milwaukee. Arcia hit a three-run homer in the second, his third. Braun hit a two-run shot in the fifth, his seventh, and Santana snapped a 1-for-26 slump with a two-run pinch-hit homer in the sixth, his third.

Braun and Hernan Perez both had three hits for Milwaukee.

Ender Inciarte and Matt Kemp had three RBIs each for Atlanta.

Feliz was signed by Milwaukee during the offseason to be its closer and has converted five of six save chances, but has a 6.52 ERA in 9 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson allowed four runs and four hits in six innings. He received his third no-decision to go with a 2-0 record despite a 2.10 ERA.

Atlanta starter Bartolo Colon gave up six runs and 10 hits in five innings. The 43-year-old has a 5.59 ERA in five starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: 2B Brandon Phillips was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game with a groin strain, but was available to pinch it. Manager Brian Snitker said he hoped to have Phillips back in the lineup on Saturday. … Snitker said there was no indication that RHP R.A. Dickey, who left after five innings Thursday with a left quadriceps spasm, would miss a start. … RHP Mauricio Cabrera, on the DL with elbow soreness, will pitch two innings Saturday at Class A Florida. Snitker said Cabrera is then scheduled to pitch at Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell said RHP Junior Guerra, who suffered a strained right calf on Opening Day, is making progress. “It’s all been positive,” he said. “He keeps taking the next step.” Guerra is throwing bullpen sessions every three days.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Jaime Garcia, who has given up only four runs in 12 1/3 innings over his last two starts, goes for Atlanta on Saturday.

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson has two consecutive losses, giving up 10 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings, and starts in Game 2 of the series.