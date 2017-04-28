× Company says it has no plans for a new Wisconsin pipeline

WHITEWATER — A natural gas company says it has no plans to add another pipeline through Wisconsin despite environmentalists’ speculation.

The Janesville Gazette reports that Enbridge Energy’s Line 61 through Rock County is approved by the state to pump up to 1.2 million barrels of oil each day to Chicago and southern oil refineries.

The line’s pumping volume is currently nearly double the 560,000 daily barrels the company reported Line 61 was carrying about a year ago.

Some environmental activist groups say they suspect Enbridge plans to continue expanding and that the company wants to run a new pipeline through Wisconsin that would run alongside Line 61.

Trent Wetmore, Enbridge’s operations director for Wisconsin, says Enbridge customers don’t have enough demand to warrant the company building a new Wisconsin pipeline.