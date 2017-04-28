Confirmed: Medical examiner reports 77 drug deaths in Milwaukee Co. this year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has confirmed 77 drug deaths in the county alone for 2017.

To date Milwaukee County has confirmed 77 drug deaths. Do your part – dispose of your unused meds safely & properly. #doseofrealityWI https://t.co/yRMy3JKEgk — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 28, 2017

The DOJ, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and local police departments have set up a drug take back day on Saturday. People can bring unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs to collection points around the state. A map of collection sites is available at doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location.

The effort is designed to combat misuse and abuse of prescription painkillers and other drugs. All unwanted medications turned in at collection sites must be generated by a household rather than businesses. The sites won’t accept needles, bio-hazardous materials, personal care products such as shampoo or illegal drugs such as marijuana or methamphetamine.