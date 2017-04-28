× Drivers take note: Water St. Bridge to close from May 1st through May 26th

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced that the Water Street bridge over the Milwaukee River will close Monday, May 1st and remain that way through Friday, May 26th.

Adjustments will be made to the center lock system installed on the bridge this past winter.

The bridge will re-open by end of day on Friday, May 26th – weather permitting.

The traveling public is advised to add extra travel time and follow detours entering and leaving the Historic Third Ward and the Fifth Ward/Walker’s Point.