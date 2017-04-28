Fox host takes vacation after Ivanka Trump microphone quip

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at a Gala Dinner at Deutsche Bank within the framework of the W20 summit on April 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Ivanka Trump attended the W20 conference on empowerment for women and is visiting the Siemens training center and the Holocaust Memorial before attending an evening gala sponsored by Deutsche Bank. (Photo by Clemens Bilan - Pool /Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters, who was criticized this week for saying he enjoys Ivanka Trump’s voice, says he’s taking a family vacation until Monday.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Watters announced he’d been gone for several days at the end of Wednesday night’s edition of “The Five.”

Watters made the comment about Ivanka Trump on Tuesday. He criticized people booing her as she defended her father’s attitude toward women while holding a microphone on stage at an event in Germany. Then he added: “I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”

The comment sparked online criticism from MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz .

Watters later explained on Twitter that he was referring to Ivanka Trump’s voice and how it “resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ.”