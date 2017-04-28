Looking for the perfect gift for the theater lover in your life? Details on prop and costume sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for the perfect gift for a theater lover in your life? The Milwaukee Rep's prop sale in Saturday, April 28th -- with all sorts of interesting items up for grabs. Carl spent the morning getting a preview.

For the past two seasons Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been warehousing costumes, shoes, accessories, fabric, props, set decorations, furniture, draperies, surplus tools, materials, stage equipment and specialty items from past productions -- and there is no more storage left. Everything is for sale at "Get This Stuff Out of Here" prices on Saturday, April 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Paint Shop at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells).

Our History Now in its 63rd Season, Milwaukee Repertory Theater is dedicated to providing the highest level of professional theater to Milwaukee and Wisconsin in addition to offering a wide range of education and community programs. Past In 1954, Milwaukee native Mary Widrig John forged a plan to create a professional theater for the city. The result was the Fred Miller Theatre on Oakland Avenue [now home to the Miramar Theatre], so named after the head of Miller Brewing Company and chair of the theater’s fundraising campaign, who died in a plane crash before the project was completed.