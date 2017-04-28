Medical examiner: 2 confirmed dead after incident in Town of Lima

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — The Sheboygan County Medical Examiner confirms two deaths associated with an incident that happened in the Town of Lima on Thursday, April 27th. The deaths are of a man and woman.

Authorities were dispatched to the home in Lima after dispatchers received a 911 murder confession. A 38-year-old woman told the dispatcher she killed someone and planned to hurt herself. That led to an hours-long standoff.

Later Thursday, officials indicated the scene was secure and safe.

