Milwaukee police: Jewish elementary school struck by stray bullet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to the Yeshiva Elementary School at 51st and Keefe on Friday morning, April 28th for a report of a gunshot fired in the area.

A glass door of the school was found to have been struck by a bullet breaking the glass but not entering the school. At this time, the bullet is believed to be a stray round fired in the area.

Investigators are working with the school and the neighborhood for additional witnesses and MPD is seeking suspects.

