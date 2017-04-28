Overnight full closures: A look at upcoming construction that impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, April 18

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for sign structure work - 11PM - 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for sign structure work - 11PM - 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South to I-94 West system ramp for sign structure work - 11PM - 6AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North to I-94 West system ramp for sign structure work - 11PM - 6AM

Thursday, May 4

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp for sign structure work - 11PM - 4:30AM

HEADS UP: There is a traffic switch scheduled for the week of May 8th that will restrict the 84th Street westbound entrance to I-41 North only.