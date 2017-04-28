Packers choose cornerback Kevin King as first pick in the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers were first to make a pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 28th — and the team selected Kevin King, a cornerback from Washington.

With the 33rd pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Washington CB Kevin King! Welcome to Green Bay, @King_kevvoo!#PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/RBO26pjKvS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 28, 2017

The Packers sent the 29th overall pick to the Browns to move back four spots to the first pick of Friday’s second round (No. 33). They also got a fourth-round pick (No. 108).

Thursday marked the second time in Thompson’s 13 drafts as the Packers’ general manager that the team did not make a first-round selection. In 2008, Thompson traded back from No. 30 in a deal with the New York Jets and selected Kansas State wide receiver Jordy Nelson with the 36th overall pick.

By adding the first pick of the fourth round, the Packers now have nine picks on the draft’s final two days: Two picks in the second, fourth and fifth rounds, and single picks in the third, sixth and seventh rounds.