Police: Man who threw May Day Molotov cocktail arrested in Wisconsin

SEATTLE — Authorities have arrested a man they say threw a Molotov cocktail at police during last year’s rowdy May Day gathering in Seattle.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes said Wil Floyd, 32, was arrested Friday morning at his mother’s home in Elkhart Lake and will make an appearance in federal court in Milwaukee Friday afternoon. Floyd faces charges of unlawful possession of a destructive device – a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

During last year’s protests police say a Molotov cocktail incendiary device shattered at the feet of an officer, who suffered minor burns. Floyd was identified after a review of videos as a member of the so-called “Black Bloc” of protesters.

Seattle traditionally sees disruptive May Day marches. Last year police used pepper spray to disperse black-clad protesters. Five officers were hurt, none seriously, and police arrested nine people.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes issued the following statement on this case:

“I join city leaders in emphasizing that violence at May Day protests will not be tolerated, and commend Seattle Police and FBI’s dogged pursuit of this defendant who threw a Molotov cocktail at an SPD officer at last year’s May Day protests. His so-called ‘Black Bloc’ disguise was useless in his effort to evade responsibility for his actions.”

