× Suspicious note found at Mayville High School; no credible threat

MAYVILLE — Mayville police say there is no credible threat to Mayville High School or any other school in the district. This, after a suspicious note was found at the high school late Thursday, April 27th.

During the overnight hours, police interviewed several students. It was determined that a 15-year-old student wrote the note as a prank. That student was not going to be in school on Friday.

Officials with the Mayville Police Department say they are working closely with the Mayville School District to fully investigate this matter.

The Mayville Police Department received assistance from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Horicon Police Department.