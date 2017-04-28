Unique machines: STEM Forward’s Rube Goldberg Machine Contests inspire future engineers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Waukesha Area Technical College for STEM Forward's Rube Goldberg Machine contests. STEM Forward will be hosting the Rube Goldberg Machine Contests for middle school students on April 28th at Waukesha Area Technical College on May 12th at MSOE's Kern Center. This year's challenge for middle school students is to create a machine that pops a balloon in eight or more steps.

About STEM Forward (website)

STEM Forward, a Milwaukee non-profit, puts on the Rube Goldberg Machine Contests in Wisconsin. Our programs, events and activities inspire youth to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers and provide a pipeline of talent to businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.