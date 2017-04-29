GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have selected Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel in their fourth round pick of the NFL Draft Saturday, April 29th.
NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers select Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel
