LAKE GENEVA -- The Badger High School culinary team has won the state competition again this year. The team consists of Seniors Liz D'Auria, Melanie Schintgen and Tony Walton. They are now slated to compete in the national competition in North Carolina. During the competition, the team gets one hour to create a meal that includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. Besides taste, they are judged on presentation, communication and cleanliness in the kitchen. The culinary team at Badger has won 9 state titles and 2 national championships in just the past 11 years. This year they had an Asian inspired menu that included pan seared sea scallops with carrot ginger puree, a pork belly stuffed squid with gochujang seasoning and a matcha key lime tart.
Badger H.S. culinary team taking their talents to National competition
