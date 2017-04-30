“From raw wool to finished product:” Alpacas, the people who love them gather in West Bend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Alpaca enthusiasts from all across the Midwest gathered in West Bend this weekend for the Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest.

Alpacas are fuzzy and cute. But those who love them say do not get them confused with their cousins, Llamas.

Kayla Fialkowski is a 4H youth leader at the Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest. She's selling products her group makes with Alpaca fiber.

"I usually give my yarn to them to make stuff out of, and think it's really cool. I do too," Fialkowski said.

"We process Alpaca fiber from raw wool to finished product," said Stacey Skildum of Mesa Trail Alpacas.

Mesa Trail Alpacas is one of dozens of vendors at the fest in West Bend. It's a one-stop shop for the animals and those who love them.

"Who made those hats and those pillows behind you?" asked FOX6's Evan Peterson.

"The hat is me, and those pillows are from my mom," Skildum said.

You may notice it's a family affair as you walk around the festival grounds. It's not uncommon to see generations of families selling their Alpaca products including blankets, rugs, coats, hats and gloves.

