× After more than 56 years, Punt, Pass and Kick is going away

There are undoubtedly many NFL draftees who are products of the Punt, Pass and Kick program. But those competitions, which began in 1961, are going away — and with them, plenty of memories.

Boys and girls ages six through 15 have measured themselves against their peers for decades. But during the 2017 NFL Club Youth Football Summit, the decision was made to shift focus to more participatory team programs. This isn’t abandoning youth football players, rather a chance in how to reach them.

USA Football issued the following statement to FOX6 Sports on Monday, May 1st: