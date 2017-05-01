After more than 56 years, Punt, Pass and Kick is going away
There are undoubtedly many NFL draftees who are products of the Punt, Pass and Kick program. But those competitions, which began in 1961, are going away — and with them, plenty of memories.
Boys and girls ages six through 15 have measured themselves against their peers for decades. But during the 2017 NFL Club Youth Football Summit, the decision was made to shift focus to more participatory team programs. This isn’t abandoning youth football players, rather a chance in how to reach them.
USA Football issued the following statement to FOX6 Sports on Monday, May 1st:
“As football’s evolution continues, the decision was made to shift the youth football focus to team and school-based programs to help introduce more kids to the fundamentals of football in school and other recreational environments.
“We greatly appreciate all those who have generously supported Punt, Pass and Kick and look forward to working with them in the future. We remain committed in affording opportunities for young athletes to experience and enjoy our great sport.”