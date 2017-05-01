Bobrowitz Spectacular Sculptures: Paul has been creating metal art for over two decades

COLGATE -- Kramp spent the morning at Bobrowitz Spectacular Sculptures. Paul Bobrowitz has been creating metal art for over two decades. Kramp gets to check out his six-acre outdoor gallery and spend some time with him in his workshop learning how he creates his art. His sculptures are included in a number of prominent public and private collections and have been featured in exhibits throughout the United States.

About Paul Bobrowitz (website)

His Spectacular Sculpture six acre outdoor gallery in southeastern Wisconsin is open to the public and his on-site studio is open by appointment.

If Paul signs his work it is typically with the initials PbJ or in rare instances Bobrowitz.