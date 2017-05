DALLAS — A gunman shot a member of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department Monday, according to a tweet from the city’s police department.

The Dallas Police Department described the incident as an active shooter situation, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

The injured person was transported to a hospital, Dallas police told KTVT. The person’s condition is unknown.

Developing story – more to come

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

We have PIO headed to the scene, we can confirm one member of Dallas Fire Rescue has been shot and transported to a local hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

There are several streets closed in the area of Dolphin and I-30. Please avoid the area as this remains an active scene. pic.twitter.com/L0gsxCgsUU — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

