Can you help? 3 suspects sought in armed robbery on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery near 10th Street and Cleveland Avenuearound 7:50 a.m. on April 23rd.

Police say the suspects, one of whom was carrying a shotgun, approached the victim, a 42-year-old man, and demanded money from him at gunpoint. The suspects took the money and then fled from the scene on foot.

Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male, around 6’ tall, and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black with his hood up and a black mask covering his face.

Suspect #2 is described as a Hispanic male, around 6’ tall, and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans, and a black mask covering his face.

Suspect #3 is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’6” tall, and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light colored hat, a bandanna covering his face, a light blue sweatshirt, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.