Caught on camera: Police search for suspect who robbed Guaranty Bank on Silver Spring Dr.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Guaranty Bank on Silver Spring Drive.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on April 28th.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, presented a demand note to the teller, took money from the teller, and then fled the location.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early 20’s, and last seen wearing a gray winter cap, a light gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.