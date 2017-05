× Fuel or oil spill creating slippery conditions on I-41 near Fond du Lac/Dodge County line

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s office says a fuel or oil spill on southbound I-41 from Fond du Lac south to the Fond du Lac/Dodge County line has made the interstate extremely slippery.

Officials say multiple vehicles are in the ditch and highway crews are en route to work on the issue.

If travelling through this area use extreme caution or avoid the area if possible.