Get a free tour of Wisconsin’s Executive Residence starting June 1st

MADISON — Tours of the Wisconsin Executive Residence and Executive Residence gardens will kick off next month, starting June 1st.

Tours this summer will be held every Thursday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 1st and running through the end of August.

The tours are free of charge and cameras are allowed. Parties of 20 or more are asked to make a reservation by calling 608-246-5501. Parking is available directly outside the residence gates. The Wisconsin Executive Residence is handicapped accessible and handicapped parking is available upon request at the time of arrival.

The Wisconsin Executive Residence is located at 99 Cambridge Road on Madison’s northeast side in the Village of Maple Bluff.

To learn more about the Wisconsin Executive Residence, CLICK HERE.