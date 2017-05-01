Legal team representing children of Terrill Thomas reacts to inquest jury verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The legal team representing the children of Terrill Thomas were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Monday, May 1st. They have already filed a federal lawsuit against the county and Sheriff David Clarke.

The legal team tells FOX6 News they now want to add the names of the seven jail staff members questioned in this inquest to their lawsuit.

The family attorney is Walter Stern. He said they are applauding the district attorney for proposing an inquest. Stern also said he is glad to see the jury found probable cause against all seven jail staff members questioned.

Stern said he would not be surprised if this inquest would lead to the questioning of more jail staff that handled Thomas during his time in custody. For now, he believes this verdict has strengthened their federal case.

"The other side of the case should take a very serious look at the nature of what their clients did and evaluate whether or not it is worth a lengthy and time-consuming and expensive battle," Stern said.

The lawsuit is seeking monetary and punitive damages.