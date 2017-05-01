× Milwaukee man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is the lucky player who won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Wednesday, April 26 Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Family Mart at 10501 West Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, April 26 Powerball drawing were 1, 15, 18, 26 and 51 with a Powerball of 26. The Power Play number was 4.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

The next Powerball drawing will be, Wednesday, May 3. The estimated jackpot is $130 million ($80.1 million cash).

How to Play

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in the drawing:

• Each ticket costs $2 per play

• Choose five different numbers 1 to 69 and one Powerball number 1 to 26

• Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball).

For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.