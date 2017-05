AUSTIN — Fox News reports multiple people have been stabbed at the University of Texas campus in Austin.

Associated Press reports one is dead as a result of these stabbings, three others were transported with serious injuries.

Breaking News: @JonScottFNC: University confirms suspect is in custody, no word yet on possible motive. #Austin pic.twitter.com/1Aca6plsnp — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2017

The university confirms the suspect is in custody. But it’s not clear yet what his motive was.

